"Leaked" Documents Of Pentagon Are Mixture Of Truth And Lies - Reznikov

The "leaked" secret U.S. military documents contain a mixture of true and false information.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov today, April 12, during a speech in Madrid (Spain), Sky News reports.

In addition, Reznikov stated that any true information in the files is no longer relevant.

According to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the leak is an information operation aimed at the benefit of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation and its allies.

It should be noted that the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, arrived in Madrid for a meeting with the Minister of Defense of Spain, Margarita Robles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the New York Times reported that classified military documents have appeared on Twitter and Telegram that relate to U.S. and NATO plans to help Ukraine before a planned counteroffensive. The Pentagon is investigating who could be behind their leak.

The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the information about the leak of secret documents, noted that Russians will soon see the real plans of the Armed Forces on the battlefield.

Also, the Defense Intelligence called the materials about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were leaked to social networks, a Russian forgery.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Ukraine has every opportunity to succeed in the offensive at the front.