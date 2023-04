After SSU Operation In Machulishchy, Russians Realized That Their Entire Air Fleet Was Under Threat - Holobuts

Leaked "Pentagon documents" confirmed that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was behind the explosion at the airfield in Machulishchy, Belarus. Political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi writes about this.

"One of the documents confirms my inside information from the beginning of March that the SSU was behind the explosion at the airfield in Machulishchy, Belarus. As I assumed, the Service only needed the euphemism "Belarusian partisans" for cover," the expert notes.

Holobutskyi also analyzes the consequences of the operation of the Ukrainian special service.

"After the explosion, the Russians stopped feeling as free in Belarus as before. The airport, where the strategic aviation was based, was an object with the most powerful security. This did not save it. The Russian Federation realized that their entire air fleet was under threat and began to fear new attacks on strategic aircraft, of which there are not so many," the political scientist emphasizes.

Also, the expert draws attention to the fact that the number of air alerts after the operation in Machulishchy has sharply decreased.

"The number of aircraft near Ukraine was reduced, part of the bases with equipment were transferred to the northern border. The number of air alerts in the capital in the month after the explosions in Machulishchy decreased many times compared to the previous period," Holobutskyi sums up.

It will be recalled that earlier it became known that the SSU was behind the attack on the A-50 aircraft in Machulishchy, which took place on February 26.