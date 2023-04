The Regional Gas Company (RGC) connected the first biomethane plant in Ukraine to its networks.

This is stated in the message of the RGC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the enterprise will produce about 3 million cubic meters of gas per year, which will be consumed by about 1,500 customers - the population and industry.

RGC resumed work on the connection of the biomethane plant immediately after the de-occupation of the Chernihiv Region in April last year, the entire process of connection from the issuance of technical conditions to the completion of construction lasted less than 6 months.

It is noted that the enterprise has installed a gas metering unit and gas regulation equipment, which is equipped with the best technological solutions of the Emerson, Pietro Fiorentini, FMG and Sick companies - world leaders in the gas industry.

"Today is the beginning of a new era of gas development in Ukraine. RGC acted as an investor in this project: we consulted, developed project and technical documentation for connection, technical conditions and performed work on connection to the network. We can scale this experience in any region of Ukraine. After all, Ukraine has a huge potential for biomethane production on a level with the EU, where more than 1,200 plants with a capacity of 3.5 billion cubic meters per year are operating," said Oleksii Tiutiunnyk, RGC Director General.

It is noted that the biomethane produced by the enterprise is no different from natural gas and can be immediately consumed by households and industry.

The quality of purified methane is controlled by a flow chromatograph, and the gas control station is equipped with a gas sampling device.

At the first stage, gas will enter the network in the autumn-winter period, after the construction of the second phase and ringing of the networks, the supply will become year-round.

"RGC initiated and financed the development of a state standard for injecting biomethane into gas distribution networks based on the European standard EN 16723-1:2017. In 2021, a technical committee was established with the participation of experts from companies under the RGC brand. RGC developed a universal template of technical conditions for connecting biomethane at a discounted price of UAH 1 and a "one-stop shop" was created for biomethane producers and potential investors. In 2022, a memorandum was signed between RGC and STX - a European trader of the biomethane market (15% of the European market) for the purchase of biomethane from Ukraine," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Regional Gas Company, Gals Agro and the Dutch company STX signed a memorandum of cooperation with the aim of selling Ukraine's first biomethane to Europe.

Regional Gas Company is a production and technology company specializing in operational, production, engineering and R&D solutions for gas distribution.

The biomethane plant in the Chernihiv Region was commissioned by Gals Agro in 2018.

The first stage of the plant had an electrical capacity of 2.4 MW.

In 2020, the construction of the second stage of the plant was started, which allowed to increase the capacity by 4.5 MW to a total of 6.9 MW.

At the same time, a reserve capacity of 1.5 MW or up to 3 million cubic meters of biomethane per year for biogas production was additionally planned.