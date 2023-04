In Chernivtsi, a man beat the bishop of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kolomyia of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate Nikita (Storozhuk).

The information and educational department of the UOC (MP) announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the fact of an attack on the bishop, criminal proceedings were opened under the article "hooliganism."

According to police, on the evening of April 10, police received an appeal from a 42-year-old man (Bishop Nikita) regarding the attack on him.

This happened at about 10:35 p.m. on Sahaidachna Street in Chernivtsi.

A driver got out of a car, began to insult the bishop and hit him in the face several times.

Investigators began investigating the case under part one of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code.

The police find out all the circumstances of the conflict.

