The Ministry of Defense urges not to distribute video footage of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier by beheading.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar wrote about this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian war criminals will definitely be held accountable for their crime! From the first minutes of the appearance of the video of the execution of a Ukrainian soldier by Russian inhumans, all competent Ukrainian services are carefully studying it frame by frame in order to identify the war criminals. Tonight, together with other law enforcement agencies and special services as once engaged in this," said the Deputy Minister.

According to her, the Ukrainian authorities are trying to identify the tortured person.

"We are doing everything to identify the deceased. It is important for all of us to understand that identifying a person from a video, and even more so a person in such circumstances, is an extremely difficult task. Therefore, we ask you to refrain from publicly voicing any versions until official conclusions are reached. Please have out of respect for the relatives of the deceased, do not make any public assumptions about the identity of the deceased, even if you are absolutely sure that you have recognized him," Maliar said.

The Deputy Minister called to stop spreading the video of the execution.

"We call to stop the distribution of this video, as well as any similar video footage. Remember, the enemy wants to intimidate us. It wants to make us weaker. But all that it will get in return is our rage and the complete defeat of the occupiers, the sentences for the murderers and the tribunal for the aggressor state," Maliar emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU is investigating the brutal murder of a Ukrainian soldier by the beheading by the occupiers.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by beheading, noted that it demonstrates the essence of Russia and called on the leaders of countries around the world to react to it and help Ukraine win.