UN Appalled By Particularly Gruesome Video Showing Execution Of Ukrainian Military And Says This Is Not Isola

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine is appalled by the particularly gruesome video of a head-cutting execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war posted on social media on April 11.

This is indicated in the statement of the mission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"One of the videos shows a brutal execution of a man who appears to be a Ukrainian prisoner of war, while the other one shows mutilated bodies of apparent Ukrainian servicepersons. Regrettably this is not an isolated incident," it says.

It is noted that in recent reports, the UN mission documented a number of serious violations of international humanitarian law, including those committed against prisoners of war.

"These latest violations must also be properly investigated and the perpetrators must be held accountable," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the brutal killing by the invaders of a Ukrainian soldier with his head cut off, a video of which appeared on April 11 on the network.