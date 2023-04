Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal came to the United States for military, financial, sanctions support, as well as to attract investment and assistance in the reconstruction of the country.

He reported this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are starting work in the United States. Military, financial, sanctions support, investment attraction and recovery assistance. We will discuss all these issues with the Ministers of Defense, Finance, Trade and Transport of the United States, the leadership of the World Bank, the IMF, USAID, the EIB and others. We look forward to new agreements," he wrote.

Shmyhal added his photo to the message against the background of the plane, on which there is a symbolic request to transfer military aircraft to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 11, Shmyhal was on a visit to Canada.

Earlier, the press service of Shmyhal reported that this week the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will visit Washington (U.S.) to participate in the annual Spring Meetings forum held by the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

It is planned that in Washington Shmyhal will meet with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, as well as with the leadership of the IMF, World Bank and European Investment Bank.