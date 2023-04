Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says that the video of the brutal execution by the Russian terrorist state of the Ukrainian prisoner of war, which appeared on the network on April 11, only emphasizes the need to exclude the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council and the organization as a whole.

“A horrific video of Russian troops decapitating a Ukrainian prisoner of war is circulating online. It’s absurd that Russia, which is worse than ISIS, is presiding over the UNSC. Russian terrorists must be kicked out of Ukraine and the UN and be held accountable for their crimes,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the evening of April 11, videos of the brutal murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war were distributed on social networks. The video shows a Russian military with a knife cutting off the head of a Ukrainian defender, who was still alive at that time.

The Security Service of Ukraine is investigating the brutal murder by the invaders of a Ukrainian soldier with the head cut off.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the video of the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner with his head cut off, noted that it demonstrates the essence of Russia and called on the leaders of countries around the world to respond to this and help Ukraine win.

In March, the SSU Main Investigation Department began an investigation into the shooting by the Russian military of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war for the words "Glory to Ukraine."