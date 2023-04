The dictator of the aggressor country Russia, Vladimir Putin, is "not serious about negotiations" and has doubled down on efforts at the front. Nevertheless, the West doubts the success of his attempts.

This opinion was expressed by CIA Director Bill Burns, CNN reports.

He believes that the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield will form Ukrainian positions on future negotiations: "Ukrainian progress on the battlefield is most likely to shape prospects for diplomacy.” He stressed the importance of the coming months, when the Ukrainian counteroffensive will begin.

At the same time, the CIA believes that the Russian dictator still believes that he can break up Ukraine and the West.

"Instead of backing down, he has doubled down," Burns said of Putin.

However, the United States suggests that in 2023, the Russian campaign to capture the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions will come to a standstill. Burns also noted that "Putin was profoundly mistaken" in his assumptions about Ukraine before the war.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in recent weeks, Russia continues to build a large linear defense in the Zaporizhzhia Region in the south of Ukraine. Most likely, this area corresponds to the Southern grouping of Russian troops.

At the same time, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that Ukraine is well positioned to succeed in the offensive at the front. The Allies have trained a large number of Ukrainian military and continue to provide technical assistance.