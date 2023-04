Ukraine has every opportunity to succeed in the offensive at the front. The allies have trained a large number of Ukrainian military and continue to provide technical assistance.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated this during a press conference, Korrespondent reports.

"The Armed Forces have all the necessary opportunities to succeed. We trained, prepared a huge number of personnel and provided a large number of platforms. I think they are sufficiently prepared to continue offensive actions and operations," Austin noted.

At the same time, the head of the Pentagon emphasized that the United States and allies will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine so that the country's defense capability remains at a high level.

"I am sure that the leadership of Ukraine will continue to fight the enemy. They have a plan, but only the President of Ukraine and the leadership of the country know the details of these plans," the head of the Pentagon added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last week documents were "leaked" about plans for preparing a counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which were allegedly prepared by American intelligence and special services.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the story with allegedly "secret materials" about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forgery of the Russian special services.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the state can officially talk about the progress of hostilities and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could begin in the summer.