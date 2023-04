In recent weeks, Russia has continued to build an extensive line of defense in the Zaporizhzhia Region in southern Ukraine. Most likely, this area corresponds to the Southern Group of Russian troops.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

It is noted that Russia has now completed creating three levels of defense zones for approximately 120 km in this sector. They consist of a front line of advanced combat positions and two zones of an almost continuous, more complex defense. Each zone is approximately 10-20 km behind the one ahead.

According to British intelligence, Russia has likely invested heavily in these defenses because it is convinced that Ukraine is considering an attack on the city of Melitopol.

"The defense could become a serious obstacle, but its usefulness depends almost entirely on supporting it with sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear whether Russia's Southern Army Group can now muster these resources," the British Ministry of Defense notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported last week, documents about plans for preparing a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), allegedly prepared by American intelligence and special services, were "leaked" on the network.

The Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine stated that the story with the alleged "secret materials" about the counteroffensive of the AFU is a forgery by the Russian special services.

On April 10, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the country could officially speak about the course of hostilities and the plans of the AFU.

Meanwhile, Shmyhal said that the counteroffensive of the AFU may begin in the summer.