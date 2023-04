The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have struck 13 enemy positions in the past day.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU from its morning briefing, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the day, the AFU carried out 13 airstrikes against Russian troops and military equipment concentrations. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down two enemy UAVs of the Orlan-10 type," the General Staff reported.

During the day, Ukrainian missile and artillery troops attacked five concentrations of enemy troops, weapons, military equipment, and two electronic radio stations.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past day, the enemy launched one missile and 21 airstrikes and fired 33 MLRS rockets at the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

The Russian Federation continues focusing on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka directions. Last day, our defenders repelled 72 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation intends to use the Wagner missile defense system to capture the Ukrainian Bakhmut to minimize the Russian army's losses.