The counteroffensive may begin in the summer. To do this, Ukraine must be more than 100% ready.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, who is currently in Washington, The Hill reports.

Shmyhal noted that the government of Ukraine feels intense pressure from its society regarding the counteroffensive.

However, he added that "We do not feel any pressure from our partners and allies. They understand that in order for us to launch a counteroffensive, we need more than one hundred percent readiness."

When asked whether the leak of secret Pentagon documents, which contained, in particular, data on Ukraine, could somehow affect the plans of the AFU, Shmyhal replied that Ukraine would liberate its lands.

"We have repeatedly proven that we can do it. We are asking our international partners for more military potential, such as tanks, ammunition, planes, and armored vehicles," he said.

Shmyhal added, "Of course, we have economic losses and the loss of human lives - all this causes great harm to us. But this does not mean that we do not have enough courage and inspiration to fight for victory."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, last week, documents about plans for preparing a counteroffensive of the AFU, allegedly prepared by American intelligence and special services, were "leaked" on the network.

The main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the story with the alleged "secret materials" about the counteroffensive of the AFU is a forgery by the Russian special services.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the country could officially speak about the course of hostilities and the plans of the AFU.