During the 36th week of operation of the ‘grain corridor’ (from April 3 to 9), UAH 655,900 tons of agricultural products were exported through the sea ports of the Odesa Region, which is 23% less than last week.

This follows from a statement by the Ukrainian Club of Agrarian Business (UKAB) association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The number of ships that were loaded this week was 16 units, which is four ships less than the previous week. The trend of blocking the operation of the ‘grain corridor’ by the Russian side continues due to the delay in the inspection of ships that are in the queue. So, on the 36th week of operation, the average daily rate of inspection vessels passing was 2.3 vessels. At the same time, in the history of the operation of the ‘grain corridor’ there was a rate of 5.5 vessels per day," the report says.

Corn (57% of exports during this period), wheat (30%), and sunflower oil (6%) were mostly exported through the ‘grain corridor’ last week.

Ukrainian products went to the countries of Asia (China and Turkiye), Europe (Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands) and Africa (Libya and Egypt).

A total of 27.4 million tons of agricultural products were exported since the start of the ‘grain corridor’ (from August 1, 2022, to April 9, 2023).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russia is deliberately blocking the export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea, currently a critical situation has developed.

On March 18, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine / Minister of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced that the ‘grain agreement’ was extended for 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.