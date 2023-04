The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation intends to use the Wagner private military company to capture the Ukrainian Bakhmut to minimize the Russian army's losses.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) is working on this.

It is noted that the day before, the Ministry of Defense of Russia and the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, "recognized the role of one in the efforts regarding Bakhmut." They said that Wagner fighters make up the bulk of the force to capture the city's territory, while unspecified units of the Russian Airborne Forces provide support on the flanks north and south of Bakhmut.

"The Russian airborne forces on the flanks are probably only intended to contain them, not to make any significant advance. This force distribution reports that the Russian Ministry of Defense intends to use the Wagner Group to capture Bakhmut, with minimal casualties among conventional Russian forces." according to analysts.

According to them, this confirms ISW's previous assessment that the Russian Ministry of Defense envisions using Wagner to capture Bakhmut, then carry them out and take responsibility for the victory.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the commander of the AFU Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported that the Russian occupying forces in Bakhmut have switched to the so-called 'Syrian' scorched earth tactic.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues to carry out the following actions, they are trying to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut, and fierce battles continue.