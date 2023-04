Ukraine has no time to observe the collapse of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. The military needs long-range weapons to end Russian aggression against the state.

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, stated this on Twitter on Tuesday, April 11.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President noted that Ukrainians continue to die from Russian aggression, so the state cannot simply observe the collapse of the Russian Federation.

"If we had time, we could watch Russia disintegrate, and its "elites" devour each other. But we don't have time because our people are dying. It is necessary to reflect less on "leaks" and more long-range weapons in order to properly finalize the war and force Russia to realize the realities...," Podoliak emphasized.

