Russian invaders occupied 20 nature reserves in Ukraine, where they hunt and destroy nature. The head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, April 11.

Yermak emphasized that it is necessary to free Ukrainian lands from the Russian invaders as soon as possible, since this is a matter of survival of the wild nature of our state.

"The Russians have already occupied twenty nature reserves in Ukraine. They are turning parks, where rare species of animals and plants are supposed to be protected, into hunting grounds, mines and parking lots for tanks," wrote the head of the President's Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army is conducting an offensive simultaneously in four directions in the east of Ukraine. At the same time, the occupiers cannot achieve their goals on three of them.

The occupiers want to block Avdiyivka in order to move in the direction of Kurakhove, Donetsk Region.

At the same time, during April 10, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 50 enemy attacks in four directions.