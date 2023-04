The Verkhovna Rada has banned the use of pyrotechnic products, in particular fireworks, in Ukraine.

290 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 7438 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is forbidden to use any fireworks, including firecrackers, and to hold any events using pyrotechnic products and explosives (except for stage pyrotechnic products Т1 and Т2, fireworks of the F1 class, which have a very low level of danger).

The document also provides for the prohibition of their sale.

At the same time, according to the bill, pyrotechnic products Т1, other pyrotechnic products of the P1 class are allowed to be sold to persons from 18 years old, and stage pyrotechnic products of the Т2 class, other pyrotechnic products of the P2 class - only to persons with special training.

Sale or transfer of fireworks of the F1 class to persons under 16 years of age is prohibited.

The law comes into force six months from the day following its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv City Council banned the sale and launch of fireworks, as well as the movement of vehicles without a silencer in the capital for the duration of the war.