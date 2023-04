Businessman Rinat Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for captured assets in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions in 2014-2017.

This is stated in the message of the System Capital Management (SCM) company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian businessman Rinat Akhmetov, as an investor, will demand from Russia compensation for all losses caused to him as a result of interference in the activities or expropriation of assets and investments by the so-called DPR and LPR under the leadership or control of Russia in 2014-2017. Such assets include dozens of mining enterprises, of the metallurgical and energy sectors, real estate, including the Yenakiyeve Iron and Steel Works, DTEK Rovenkyantratsyt, DTEK Sverdlovantratsyt, the Kirsha educational and training base and the Donbas Arena, in the construction of which more than USD 400 million were invested,” the message reads.

It is noted that the money that will be reimbursed by the aggressor will be directed to the restoration of Ukraine in the future.

"On February 24, 2022, the large-scale invasion of the Russian army into Ukraine began. But for me, as for many Ukrainians, the war began in 2014. It was then that Russia invaded the territory of our country, began to capture the most important enterprises for our economy and destroy our infrastructure. My position remains unchanged: we will seek justice by all legal methods in all possible instances. Russia must be punished for its crimes against Ukraine and Ukrainians, which have been counted since 2014. Therefore, I am filing a lawsuit for full compensation from the aggressor country for all damages caused to us since 2014 in the illegally occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions...I will invest the recovered funds in the restoration and construction of new enterprises, the creation of jobs and the growth of Ukraine's economy," Akhmetov said.

The message reminds that in 2018, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit to the arbitration court in The Hague regarding the energy assets of DTEK in the annexed Crimea, and in 2022 - to the ECHR with a list of assets destroyed or captured after the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Akhmetov filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) against Russia for compensation for gross violations of his property rights during Russia's unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

System Capital Management was founded in 2000 and operates in the mining and metallurgical, energy, banking, telecommunications, mass media, transport, agricultural, insurance and other sectors.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.