In the Luhansk Region, the activity of hostilities in the forests near Kreminna is increasing.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration announced this with reference to the head of the Severodonetsk District Military Administration Roman Vlasenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Luhansk Region, specifically in the Kreminna forests, the activity of hostilities is increasing. The Russians are trying to push in the Serebrianske forestry. In addition, active hostilities take place in the Bilohorivka area. We can say that every day the situation worsens and the activity of hostilities increases," Vlasenko said on the air of the Apostrophe TV channel.

He noted that Russian troops are trying to storm Ukrainian positions.

As before, the occupiers use artillery and aviation.

Vlasenko also said that the occupation authorities are continuing to systematically rob administrative buildings and industrial facilities, realizing that "Russia is not there forever."

In addition, Russians put pressure on the local population to accelerate the receipt of passports of the Russian Federation, those who disagree are sometimes taken out in an unknown direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders kidnap Ukrainian patriots in the Luhansk Region and take them to an unknown direction.