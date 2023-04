AFU Destroy 500 Occupiers, Helicopter, 15 Artillery Systems And 10 Armored Fighting Vehicles. General Staff Announces Losses Of Russia Per Day 16:24

Bulgaria Can Transfer Its MiG-29s To Ukraine, But Only If It Receives Western Fighter Jets - Media 15:35

Cabinet Allows Military Commissariats To Serve Summonses Regardless Of Place Of Stay On Military Registration 15:11

Decision On Ukraine's Counteroffensive Will Be Made At The Last Moment - Danilov 14:25