Since the beginning of the war, the Russian occupiers have caused losses to the Ukrposhta joint-stock company in the amount of more than EUR 34 million.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of now, due to the Russian war, Ukrposhta has suffered losses of more than EUR 34 million. Approximately 30% of the branches are not subject to restoration, part of the vehicle fleet has been lost. However, if we can compensate for the lack of premises with the work of mobile branches, then the loss of machines transporting shipments across Ukraine is critical and needs to be quickly replaced. Especially now, when, in addition to the direct postal and logistics services that Ukrposhta provides to the population, we are periodically involved in the implementation of large-scale state projects, the implementation of which also involves highway trucks," said Ukrposhta Director General Ihor Smilianskyi.

According to the report, during the year of the war, Ukrposhta lost a significant part of its fleet in the east and south.

At the same time, in April, the company's fleet was replenished with 44 ISUZU NQR 90 trucks with a carrying capacity of 4.53 tons each.

"The new cars will replace the lost and damaged cars during the war, so that Ukrposhta will be able to continue its work. The first cars from the batch are already providing transportation of postal items in the Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions...The new trucks, which will ensure the uninterrupted work of the postal operator, were purchased on the terms financial leasing from the FUIB bank," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukrposhta launched the first automated sorting line.