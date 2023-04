Bulgaria Can Transfer Its MiG-29s To Ukraine, But Only If It Receives Western Fighter Jets - Media

Bulgaria is ready to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but only if it receives guarantees of receiving modern aircraft from Western partners.

Interfax-Ukraine writes about this with reference to the EFE agency.

According to the agency, 16 MiG-29 fighters are in service with Bulgaria. At the same time, only 6 aircraft are in working order.

This situation has arisen due to the fact that the country, after joining the sanctions against Russia, can no longer receive technical assistance.

Bulgaria is ready to consider the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine, but only if it receives Western-made aircraft in return.

It is noted that if the country sends fighter jets to Ukraine just now, it will remain without combat aircraft at least until 2025, when deliveries of previously purchased American F-16s will begin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 17, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger, announced that the country's authorities had decided to hand over MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

And on April 5, it became known that Poland began the process of transferring its MiG-29s to Ukraine.