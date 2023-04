The aggressor country of Russia states a new "drone attack". This time, the Russians said that the drone was trying to attack the airport in Belgorod.

Telegram channel Baza reports this.

The Russian media claims that the drone was allegedly of an aircraft type with an unknown explosive device. The Russians say that the drone did not reach the airport named after Shukhov in Belgorod, but fell near the fence and exploded.

"There are no casualties or injuries, the airport is currently closed. The explosion damaged the airport's fence and signaling cable," the report said.

It is reported that there are no victims.

The authorities of the Belgorod Oblast have not yet commented on the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, March 28, it became known that the wreckage of a drone with the inscription "Glory to Ukraine" on board was discovered in the suburbs of Moscow.

And on March 26, in the Tula Oblast of the Russian Federation, they announced an attack by alleged Ukrainian drones, as a result of which three people were injured.

We will remind, on March 19 in the Tula Oblast, residents reported the landing of an unknown drone.

We also reported that residents of Moscow and the Moscow Oblast began to complain more often about the flights of suspicious UAVs.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle allegedly attacked a gas pumping station of the Gazenergoset company in the Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.