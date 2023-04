BYD employees work on an assembly line in Xi'an, Shaanxi province. Photo by Xinhua.

China's new energy vehicle sales expanded 34.8% year-on-year to about 653,000 units in March, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

NEV sales in the first quarter totaled nearly 1.59 mln units, increasing by 26.2% from a year ago.

In the first three months, the market share of NEVs in China's auto market reached 26.1%.

In February, China pledged to roll out policies to support the purchase of NEVs, saying that measures will be taken to improve the NEV user experience from charging to license plate registration.

The output of NEVs in the country reached 674,000 units last month, up 44.8% year-on-year.

Thanks to the NEV boom and the rapid growth in auto export, industry insiders are bullish on China's auto sector in 2023, said Chen Shihua, deputy secretary-general of the association.