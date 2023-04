Ukraine is waiting for the right opportunity to attack the ships of the aggressor state of Russia at sea, as happened with the Moskva cruiser.

Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov announced this at a briefing.

Reznikov noted that there are some nuances with the sinking of the Moskva cruiser, which are still unknown to the enemy, so he cannot share details about the plans of the military.

"And this means that we can offer them another surprise at sea, another blast, associated with their ships. We are just waiting for the right moment in order to repeat this story," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, 2022, it became known that a Ukrainian Neptune missile hit the Russian Moskva missile cruiser.

The next day, April 14, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that an incident occurred on the ship, as a result of which it received serious damage.

According to Forbes, the Moskva cruiser is the most expensive loss of the Russian army during the war against Ukraine.