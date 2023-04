The Russian occupiers are taking Ukrainian books out of the temporarily occupied territories in order to "destroy the consciousness" of the population. In particular, the Russians seized more than 9,000 books from the libraries of the temporarily occupied part of the Donetsk Region.

This was reported in the National Resistance Center.

"In the best traditions of the Nazis, the enemy is trying to destroy the consciousness of the population in the temporarily occupied lands. For example, 9,500 books in the Ukrainian language were taken from the libraries in the occupied lands of the Donetsk Region," the report says.

It is noted that the list of occupiers of so-called "extremist literature" included books by Volodymyr Vyatrovych, Vakhtang Kipiani, Oksana Zabuzhko, and the Kapranov brothers. The list of books to be withdrawn is formed by "school teachers".

In addition, in the Luhansk Region, books are taken to the occupied Avanhard stadium in the regional center. Instead, the enemy brings its literature to the temporarily occupied territories. Only in March, 80,000 books in Russian were brought to the Luhansk Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied Snizhne of the Donetsk Region, the Russian occupiers dismissed the employees of the city hospital who did not receive the passport of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, local residents are forced to stand in line for hours for food and receive handouts from the occupiers in order to survive.

In addition, the Russian occupiers populate the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region with citizens of the aggressor state, most of whom do not even speak Russian. There are already more than 40,000 new arrivals in total.