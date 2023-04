The leak of secret documents will not affect Ukraine's counteroffensive, since all information about military plans is classified. The decision to launch a planned attack will be made at the last moment. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the German publication Tagesschau.

According to Danilov, Ukraine is in constant contact with its key allies, such as the USA, Great Britain, Germany and Poland, but data for carrying out certain operations, the number of units, who is involved and in which direction - this information is completely secret.

"If anyone thinks they have it, I congratulate them. But I don't know where they could have gotten it from. The Headquarters of the Commander-in-Chief will make the decision to launch the planned counteroffensive at the last moment. If anyone thinks we have only one option, then it's not like that. Even three options are not enough," emphasized the Secretary of the NSDC.

Danilov noted that part of the information from the leak of secret documents regarding the Ukrainian counteroffensive was in publicly available sources and is not secret at all. As for other data, if it was actually classified, the United States and the United Kingdom will know exactly where it came from and why it appeared right now, the NSDC Secretary emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 10, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksii Danilov, said that the counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops is happening every day, and the information hype does not benefit the plans of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On April 10, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said that only three people in the country can officially speak about the course of hostilities and the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On April 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the story with the alleged "secret materials" about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a forgery by the Russian special services.