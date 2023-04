Austrian Government Assures That They Will Arrest Putin In Event Of His Arrival

The Minister of EU Affairs and the Constitution in the Government of Austria, Karoline Edtstadler, confirmed that the President of aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, will be arrested in the event of his visit to the country.

European Pravda writes about this with reference to Tagesspiegel.

According to Edtstadler, the announcement and issuance of an international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court means that if Putin "set foot on Austrian land, he should be arrested."

"Austria will fulfill its obligations under international and criminal law," she added.

It will be recalled that on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes. It is about the illegal deportation of hundreds of children from the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russian troops.

The International Criminal Court also issued an arrest warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, who is responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile, in Hungary, they refused to arrest Putin in case of his entry into the country.