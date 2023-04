A staff member watches a video at the exhibition center of the national big data comprehensive pilot zone in southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo by Xinhua/Ou Dongqu.

China's big data market will continue to expand in the coming years, driven by the country's economic development and digital transformation, an industry report shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China's big data market saw an estimate of ;17 bln of information technology investment in 2022, according to a report from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

Governments, banking, professional services and telecommunications accounted for over 60% of total spending in the big data market, the report states.

In terms of size, by 2026, China's big data market is expected to account for almost 8% of the world's total, according to the report.