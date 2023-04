Passengers walk to board the train G99 at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Xiang.

China's railways saw steady growth in passenger trips and freight volume in the first quarter of the year, according to industry data. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In the January-March period, the railways handled 753 mln passenger trips, surging 66 percent year on year, data from China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. showed.

The country's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, rose 2.3% year on year to 970 mln tonnes in the same period.

In March, the average daily number of railway passengers reached 8.58 mln, surging 171% year on year, and was basically on par with that of the same period in 2019.