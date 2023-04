The view of the Central Business District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Photo by Xinhua/Mao Siqian.

The number of self-made billionaires aged 40 or under in the world stood at 59 by Jan. 16, among which 18 are Chinese entrepreneurs, according to a list compiled by Hurun Research Institute. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China is second only to the United States, which is home to 23 such billionaires on the list.

Zhang Yiming, the founder of TikTok's parent company ByteDance, ranks second with a wealth of ¥250 bln (about $36.3 bln), after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The three co-founders of miHoYo, the Shanghai-based developer of the globally acclaimed game Genshin Impact, are among the 14 newcomers this year, the research institute said.

The most successful entrepreneurs under 40 made their first billion U.S. dollars within an average of six years, according to the institute.