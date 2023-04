In 2023, Ukraine plans to export more electricity to Europe than last year.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy with reference to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Currently, we have resumed exports. In fact, this is our response to barbaric Russian attacks, proving that the terrorist state has not succeeded in destroying our energy grid. And now we hope to reach the same export volumes as last year. We plan and will conduct negotiations regarding their increase because today, the reserve in the system makes it possible," he said.

At the same time, Halushchenko emphasized that the critical task is to ensure domestic Ukrainian electricity needs, and in case of a change in the situation, exports may be stopped.

"Certainly, we cannot talk about the export of electricity in the conditions if the proper level of generation is not ensured," he said.

Halushchenko noted that profits from the export of electricity would allow attracting additional financial resources for the restoration of energy facilities that were destroyed or damaged due to Russian attacks.

"Unfortunately, we do not see an opportunity to completely cover the corresponding financial needs for restoring the energy grid until the next heating season through exports. There are a number of other solutions that are currently being discussed. But, of course, the possibility of receiving funds from exports will provide an opportunity to support our generation and companies to have a resource financially," he said.

Also, according to Halushchenko, it is currently planned to increase crossings between Ukraine and Poland, increasing the volume of exports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company held the first auction for the distribution of capacity of interstate networks for the export of electricity to Moldova on the delivery date of April 11.

On April 7, the Ministry of Energy allowed to start restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and the countries of the European Union from June to October 11 last year; during this period, 2.6 billion kilowatt hours were sold.