Units of the Airborne Forces of the Russian Federation in Ukraine have received a number of TOS-1A Solntsepyok MLRS, which may indicate plans of the Russian command to use paratroopers in the future offensive.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this in its formal intelligence review.

British intelligence recalled that at the beginning of the month, a number of Russian mass media reported transferring a number of flame-throwing systems to paratrooper units.

It is noted that troops of chemical, biological, and radiological protection usually use TOS-1A Solntsepyok systems. This technique is not typical for airborne units.

The transfer of Solntsepyok systems may indicate the future role of Russian paratroopers in offensive operations.

British intelligence also believes that the transfer of flame-throwing systems is one of the steps taken by the occupying command to restore the paratroopers, who suffered heavy losses in 2022.

It will be recalled that back in January 2023, British intelligence reported that the Russian command was forced to send VAT units to the Kreminna District to deter the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

And on Sunday, April 9, Serhii Cherevatyi, the AFU’s East Group of Forces spokesman, said that Russian paratroopers began to be more often involved in assaults in Bakhmut due to high losses among the Wagner private military company.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, the Ukrainian military showed the destruction of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok of the occupiers in the Vuhledar area of the Donetsk Region.