Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal is on a working visit in Canada this week. There, he will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

This follows from a statement posted on the government's website.

"Friendly Canada. The country that was one of the first to come to support Ukraine. This week we are working here and in the United States. We will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland," said Denys Shmyhal in a statement on Telegram.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Defense Minister Anita Anand will join the meeting.

According to the meeting results with the Prime Minister of Canada, it is planned to sign bilateral documents.

In addition, Shmyhal will visit Washington (United States) this week to participate in the annual Spring Meetings forum held by the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

"In Washington, Denys Shmyhal will hold a meeting with the United States Minister of Defense Lloyd Austin, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, as well as with the leadership of the IMF, the World Bank, the European Investment Bank, etc.," the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 31, the State Budget of Ukraine received CAD 2.4 billion (equivalent to USD 1.8 billion) of concessional credit under the second additional agreement from Canada.

Earlier, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand showed the loading of military equipment to help Ukraine fight against Russian aggression.