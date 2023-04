U.S. allegedly doubts AFU will be able to achieve great success in new counteroffensive – media

U.S. intelligence believes that the expected counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will be able to bring modest success.

The U.S. doubts that the new operation of the Ukrainian military will lead to large-scale territorial acquisitions.

The American edition of The Washington Post writes about this with reference to a number of materials on U.S. national security, which were "merged" on the Internet the day before.

One of the reports, which was probably prepared using secret methods of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA), states that the AFU will not be able to achieve Kyiv's initial objectives in the expected counteroffensive.

U.S. intelligence warns of significant problems with the accumulation of Ukrainian troops and their insufficient supply of ammunition and military equipment.

"The strength of the entrenched Russian defenses, combined with Ukraine's existing deficiencies in the preparation and supply of ammunition, will likely make the advance difficult and increase losses during the offensive," the publication quotes an extract from the document.

Several U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity that a secret meeting of the National Intelligence Council in the U.S. Congress also said that during the new counteroffensive of the AFU, it is unlikely that they will be able to liberate as much territory as they did in the fall of 2022.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported last week, documents about plans for preparing a counteroffensive of the AFU, allegedly prepared by American intelligence and special services, was "leaked" on the network.

As earlier reported, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the story with the alleged "secret materials" about the counteroffensive of the AFU is a forgery by the Russian special services.

And Ukraine's Presidential Office stated that the invaders would soon see the actual plans of the AFU for a counteroffensive on the battlefield.