On April 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 50 enemy attacks in four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy conducted 39 airstrikes and seven missile strikes, four of which were carried out using the S-300 air defense system against the peaceful city of Kramatorsk. The enemy conducted 47 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and the civilian infrastructure of populated areas.

Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It focuses on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Marin axes. Last day, our defenders repelled 52 enemy attacks in the indicated axes.

The operational situation has not changed significantly on the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi axes. Certain units of the territorial troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to be on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy will maintain a military presence in the Kursk, and Belgorod Oblasts bordering Ukraine and continue to carry out engineering equipment in the area.

During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hremiyach and Kamiyanska Sloboda in the Chernihiv Region; Katerynivka, Volfine, Andriyivka, and Popivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Strelecha, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, and Vilkhuvatka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the settlements of Kamiyanka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Vilshana, Kindrashivka, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region were hit by enemy fire.

In the Lyman direction, during the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Makiyivka, Chervonopopivka, and Bilohorivka. Besides, Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Spirne, and Berestove in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions and tries to take complete control of the city of Bakhmut, and fighting continues. During the past day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Khromove. While Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Khromove, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Chasiv Yar, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka and Marinka axes, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the areas of Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Nevelske, and Marinka settlements of the Donetsk Region without success. The fiercest battles continue for Avdiyivka and Mariyinka. The settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Shakhtarsk direction. The enemy shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to defend itself on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. During the past day, he shelled settlements near the battle line. Among them is Vremivka of the Donetsk Region, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Over the past 24 hours, the AFU Air Force has carried out eight strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the past day, an enemy Mi-24 helicopter and nine unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were shot down.

Units of rocket troops and artillery struck the area of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment, and the enemy's ammunition depot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 10, the AFU General Staff reported that the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers in the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka areas.

On April 9, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another 670 Russian invaders.

At the same time, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that only three people could officially speak about the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.