Rada Urges NATO Member States To Speed Up Ukraine's Accession To Alliance

The Verkhovna Rada calls on Member States of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to speed up Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

352 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of draft resolution No. 9192 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, the Ukrainian parliament calls on:

- NATO Member States to continue to support the "open door" policy, responding to the challenges of the present day;

- NATO Member States and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to support Ukraine's well-founded need for NATO membership in the current emergency circumstances.

The Rada also calls on the parliaments of NATO Member States:

- to make appropriate decisions/resolutions, confirming its leading role in supporting Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization;

- to appeal to the governments with which Ukraine has begun the relevant negotiation process with a proposal to adopt declarations/statements on support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations;

- to demonstrate leadership in the implementation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit on Ukraine's membership;

- to facilitate the adoption during the spring session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg of important decisions aimed at bringing Ukraine closer to the future of NATO membership by approving the relevant declaration of support for Ukraine;

- to call on the governments of their states to support Ukraine's application for NATO membership and start planning the process of Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization;

- on the eve of the Vilnius NATO Summit, to promote the formation in the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization of a common vision of modalities and timelines for Ukraine's accession to NATO;

- to authorize the governments of their states to take all measures to convene a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at the leadership level at the Vilnius NATO Summit with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the NATO summit in July, Ukraine expects to receive security guarantees.