The Verkhovna Rada intends to make the state final certification in the history of Ukraine and a foreign language mandatory.

303 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9046 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document proposes:

- to establish that at each level of complete general secondary education, not only the results of training in the state language and mathematics, but also the results of training in the history of Ukraine and a foreign language (except for the language of the aggressor state) are subject to the mandatory verification during the state final certification;

- to establish that the State Standards should provide for fluency in the state language, the necessary level of mathematical competence, knowledge of the history of Ukraine, knowledge of a foreign language (except for the language of the aggressor state) by all students of educational institutions who complete the acquisition of complete general secondary education.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 13, the order of the Ministry of Education and Science came into force on the exemption from passing the state final certification of students completing primary and basic general secondary education in the 2022/2023 school year, that is, students in grades 4 and 9.

On February 23, the Rada exempted students of the 11th grade from the state final certification and established an entrance test at the university in the format of a national multi-subject test.