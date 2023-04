The Verkhovna Rada has exempted from VAT and duties operations to import security and defense goods into Ukraine.

317 and 316 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of the relevant bills, Nos. 9061 and 9062, as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document provides for an exemption from taxation of VAT on the import into the customs territory of Ukraine of goods, belonging to the Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as other entities in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, military formations, intelligence agencies, special forces with law enforcement functions, which are entrusted with the functions of ensuring the defense of the state, placed in customs processing regime outside the customs territory of Ukraine, and/or products of their processing, which are returned to the customs territory of Ukraine in customs mode of import after repair and/or maintenance.

Also exempt from VAT taxation are operations for the supply of services related to military software, the international transfer of which is subject to state control.

