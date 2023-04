The Ukrenergo national energy company held the first auction for the allocation of capacity of interstate networks for the export of electricity to Moldova on the delivery date of April 11.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the auction, 51% (330 out of 650 MW) of all available capacity of networks in this direction was distributed among four participants.

"Given the war in Ukraine and the related risks, access to interstate crossings is currently allocated only for a short-term period at daily auctions. In addition, an auction will be held today for the allocation of 80 MW of interstate crossing capacity in the direction of Poland for the delivery date of April 12," the message says.

Also, according to the report, the possibility of opening exports to Slovakia is currently being negotiated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 7, the Ministry of Energy allowed the start of the process of restoring electricity exports in conditions of surplus generating capacity.

Since October 11, 2022, Ukraine has stopped exporting electricity due to missile attacks by the occupiers on energy facilities.