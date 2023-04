Pavlo, Metropolitan of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, appealed against the 24-hour house arrest.

This was reported by his lawyer Mykyta Chekman, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On April 5, the full text of the ruling of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Kyiv was announced, which imposed a preventive measure in the form of house arrest for a period of 60 days on Metropolitan Pavlo, the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. During the decision, the court ignored the basic principles of criminal proceedings: adversarial nature of the parties, reasonableness of terms, respect for the honor and dignity of the person, the right to defense and the presumption of innocence," Chekman wrote.

According to him, the court decision is illegal and unfounded, in connection with which the defense filed an appeal to the Kyiv Court of Appeal.

The lawyer hopes that the appellate court will listen to the arguments of the defenders and make a fair decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, UOC MP Metropolitan Pavlo, faces a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 8,500, correctional labor for up to 2 years, or up to 3 years in prison for religious enmity and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.

The Security Service of Ukraine suspects Pavlo of inciting religious enmity and justifying Russian aggression.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Pavlo (Lebid), Metropolitan of the UOC MP and Vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.