The largest oil production company Ukrnafta is digitizing wells and fields.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Ukrnafta director Serhii Koretskyi, the company is introducing the concept of "digital well" and "digital field" at all facilities.

"This is the norm for the 21st century - to remotely control the equipment and monitor its condition online, and not when the operator can physically get there. This saves both time and money. Currently, only 346 of Ukrnafta's 2,000 wells are equipped with telemetry," he noted.

According to Koretskyi, the possibility of remote control, among other things, solves logistical difficulties.

Thus, in some places operators cannot physically reach the well - in autumn and spring rains wash away the roads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta plans to increase oil production by 6% to 1.45 million tons in 2023 compared to 2022.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% to 1.37 million tons compared to 2021.

Previously, the shares of the companies Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Zaporizhtransformator and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the property of the state during the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.