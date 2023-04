Ukraine Is Ready For New Page Of Bilateral Cooperation With Iraq - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is ready for a new page of bilateral cooperation with Iraq.

Zelenskyy announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I held a telephone conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani. I noted that Ukraine is ready for a new page of bilateral cooperation. We agreed to intensify all existing mechanisms of interaction and start new ones. We also discussed the Ukrainian peace formula," the President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited Iraq to join the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

In November 2022, at the G20 summit, Zelenskyy presented the Ukrainian formula for achieving peace and called on foreign leaders to help Ukraine implement it.