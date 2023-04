The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra signed an agreement with the police on the protection of the entire territory.

This was reported by the lawyer and priest of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) Mykyta Chekman, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, on April 5, the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra informed the men's monastery of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra about the conclusion of an agreement with the Security Police Department in Kyiv.

The goal is to ensure the protection of the entire territory of the reserve in connection with the termination of contract No. 2 of July 19, 2013 on the free use of religious buildings and other state-owned property by a religious organization.

The UOC considers this agreement to be pressure on the brethren and residents of the monastery in order to create obstacles for the performance of services and the use of buildings and temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, under the pretext of "protection".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Metropolitan Epiphanius of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) will hold a service on Easter in the Dormition Cathedral in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, which this year falls on April 16.

Priests of the UOC MP will not be expelled by force from the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, but they will still leave the premises of the temple and monastery when the time comes.