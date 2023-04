On Easter, on the night from Saturday, April 15 to Sunday, April 16, the curfew in the Kyiv Region will operate without changes - from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that only the clergy can be in the churches at this time, with restricted access for the believers.

For the convenience of the public, services will be broadcast online. After the end of the curfew, people will be able to go to the temples.

The Regional Military Administration draws attention to the need to limit the number of people present on the territory of churches and cemeteries during the consecration of Easter baskets and on memorial days, noting that such measures are primarily necessary for the safety of the civilian population in accordance with the requirements of martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Easter curfew in Kyiv will also not be canceled and will be unchanged - from 00:00 a.m. to 05:00 a.m.