24 Children Taken From Kherson Region By Occupiers Returned To Ukraine - Administration Head Prokudin

Ukraine managed to return 24 children whom the Russian occupiers took out of the Kherson Region.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, announced this on the Telegram channel, publishing photos with children at the Gate of Kherson stele, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It was one of the most difficult rescue missions, he said.

The Russians arranged a 13-hour interrogation for the children's parents, and later forced them to participate in a propaganda report.

"But the main thing is that now the children are at home, with their relatives. Brave to live, brave to be happy again. For this, we are grateful to the volunteers of the Save Ukraine Charitable Foundation, who have made incredible efforts to get young Ukrainians out of Russian captivity," Prokudin added.

He expressed his conviction that Ukraine will certainly return all its citizens, who are illegally detained by Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Ukraine returned 15 Ukrainian children along with their mothers, whom the Russians illegally removed from the cities of the Kharkiv and Kherson Regions, which were occupied at the beginning of the war.

Also in March, it was possible to return to Ukraine 2 more children (a 9-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy) from the temporarily occupied territory.