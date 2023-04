Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin. Photo by Airbus China/Xinhua.

Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, and its Chinese partners have signed an agreement to expand its A320 family final assembly capacity with a second line at its site in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

The deal was inked on Thursday between Airbus and Tianjin Free Trade Zone Investment Company Ltd. and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The new assembly line will contribute to Airbus's goal of producing 75 A320 family aircraft per month by 2026 throughout its global production network, Airbus said.

At present, Airbus has four assembly facilities worldwide for its A320 family, located in Toulouse in France, Hamburg in Germany, Mobile in the United States, and Tianjin in China. Its Asia final assembly line in Tianjin, known as FAL Tianjin, was put into operation in 2008 and has so far assembled more than 600 A320 family aircraft.

By the end of March 2023, the number of the Airbus fleet in service in the Chinese mainland reached more than 2,100.