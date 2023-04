Move At Night And Create Chaos In Rear Of Occupiers. U.S. General Models Possible Scenario Of AFU Counteroffen

The former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, retired Lieutenant General Mark Gertling, modeled the possible tactics of the AFU’s behavior during a counteroffensive. He voiced his ideas during an online discussion organized by George Mason University.

This was reported by the Voice of America.

"To advance very quickly, rapidly in small areas to get to the rear of the Russian troops. And to create as much chaos as possible in the rear of the enemy," said General Gertling, when asked to voice what he would do if he were working in the place of the Ukrainian generals.

He noted that the U.S. did this during the World War II on several occasions.

According to the General, Ukraine has much more night vision capabilities than Russia. But he advised finding a way to master the universal ability of night vision for Ukrainian military forces and in particular for specific units that will be able to get behind the front line to create chaos in the Russian rear.

"I don't know the exact intelligence data to predict where it's better to attack. But I know that the strategic goal of President Zelenskyy is to return the territory, not to give a single piece of territory to Russia," General Gertling said.

The General gave several more assessments of the situation in Ukraine, but when asked how the war would end, he replied: "I don't know. The war could end today or years from now, or at any point in between."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late March, the Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov stated that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops is planned in several directions, it may begin as early as April-May this year.