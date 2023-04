During Russia's occupation of Crimea, from 500,000 to 800,000 Russians moved there illegally.

The permanent representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"We advise them to leave the occupied Crimea earlier, while they have such an opportunity. For those who do not listen, there is such a procedure in Ukrainian legislation as forced deportation," she said.

Tasheva claims that almost all citizens of the Russian Federation who entered Crimea during the occupation entered illegally and did not apply to Ukrainian migration authorities.

The representative reminded that according to international law, collective expulsion is illegal.

"That is, we have to issue one hundred or two hundred thousand individual decisions. This should be done by the Ukrainian migration authorities, which will resume work after the de-occupation. We understand that in order for the system to work quickly, a lot of such centers should be created," she explained.

It will be recalled that Zelenskyy previously stated that the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea is inevitable not only for Ukraine, but also for the whole world.

In January, Budanov said that Ukraine should do everything to de-occupy the illegally annexed Crimea by Russia by the summer of 2023.